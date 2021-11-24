Maryam Nawaz admits her audio clip about stopping media ads was authentic

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday admitted that her audio clip about stopping media ads to four channels was authentic.

In a press conference held regarding the ongoing issue of an audio clip allegedly containing the voice of former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, a reporter questioned Maryam about the authenticity of the audio clip.

Maryam replied to the question saying that she will not deny that the voice is hers or say it has been “fabricated”.

“I was running the party’s media cell at that time and it is an old audio clip,” she said.

Maryam, however, told journalists to ask questions related to Nisar’s case, adding that she will speak about this issue later.

It is pertinent to mention here that in the audio that went viral on social media, Maryam was heard telling someone that no advertisement will go to four channels that she named.

PML-N comes to Maryam's defence

After the statement sparked controversy, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb clarified that the PML-N vice president was talking about party advertisements in the audio clip.



“Decisions related to party advertisements are taken by the party,” she said, urging media not to create an issue out of this.

Aurangzeb said that Maryam bravely admitted the truth regarding the audio clip, as “there is nothing to hide in this”.

“When a person has done nothing wrong, they openly admit it,” she said, adding that people should instead talk about the audio clip that has "triggered inflation, unemployment, etc".

Govt to conduct investigation

Following Maryam’s remarks, federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry and Hammad Azhar held a press conference, where they informed the media an investigation will be conducted in this regard.

Chaudhry said that Maryam was handling PML-N’s media cell and "misuse of public funds is considered a crime under the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).”

“An investigation will be held in this regard and details will be shared with the media,” he said.

Terming the orders by Maryam in the audio as “fascism”, Azhar said the PML-N vice-president’s confession is "enough to open the eyes of journalists".

The energy minister said that if this would have had happened in a western country, the whole family “would have gone to jail.”

Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar also wrote on Twitter: “Maryam Nawaz admits that she used the 'power of advertising' to influence media houses.”



He added that it comes as “no surprise.”

“The media houses that PML-N patronised and the ones they victimised are known to all,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said Maryam finally said “something truthful”.

“Point is on what authority she gave these orders? Did she assume [Nawaz Sharif] was running his personal kingdom where she as his daughter could pass official orders?” she asked.



