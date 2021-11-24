Salman Khan shares a sneak peek into Aayush Sharma’s first meeting

Salman Khan recently reflected on meeting with Aayush Sharma for the first time when sister, Arpita Khan introduced him for marriage.

During his interview with Indian Express, the Dabangg actor explained, “We were doing this film earlier. We still have the script. It was for me but I had passed that age. The title of the film was My Punjabi Nikaah.

So Sohail came to me saying that they are planning to look for somebody else. Sohail then told me that he has seen this guy at the gym and thinks he is ideal for the character.

After two days, I told him to sign that guy and go ahead, but Sohail told me that he’s not been coming to the gym. He used to be regular and then suddenly we couldn’t find him."

Detailing their first meeting Sharma, Khan said, "Then one day Arpita called...we all went to meet her. And, we see this boy standing with Arpita, my father and mother. We had seen him around earlier too.

And then Arpita said, ‘Dad, I want to marry him.’ I asked her if he is the guy from the gym, she said yes. I asked Sohail if he is the same guy he thought for his film, he said yes. So I told him I’ll make the film for free with him (Translated into English)’," he added.