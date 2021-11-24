Lisa from BLACKPINK contracts COVID-19

Lalisa Manobal, also known as Lisa from BLACKPINK, has has tested positive for COVID-19.

In an official statement released by Lisa's agency, YG Entertainment, the star contracted the virus on November 24.

"BLACKPINK’s Lisa was diagnosed with COVID-19 this afternoon (November 24)," read the statement before sharing that other band members- Rosé, Jennie and Jisoo- are yet to be tested for the virus.

"The other three BLACKPINK members have not been classified as close contacts yet, but they immediately received PCR tests after hearing of Lisa’s positive COVID-19 results, and they are currently awaiting their results," continued the agency.

The statement further added, "We first shared this information quickly and accurately with representatives and staff, and we took strong preemptive measures even beyond the guidelines of health authorities. We will continue to not hold back on providing full support with the health of our artists and related staff members as the top priority. If there are any changes in the future, we will once again notify you quickly."