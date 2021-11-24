Britney Spears to appear in HBO’s ‘The Idol’ with The Weeknd?

Britney Spears announced that she's shot for the HBO series 'The Idol' alongside The Weeknd

Britney Spears seems to have announced that she will be seen in the upcoming HBO series The Idol alongside Canadian singer The Weeknd.



The Toxic singer, who’s recently been freed from a 13-year conservatorship, turned to Instagram on Tuesday to declare, “I just shot a movie titled THE IDOL…”

“It’s guaranteed to have hits and a lot of bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces!” she quipped, taking a dig at her family who she says kept the ‘abusive’ conservatorship going.





Britney’s post comes a day after Variety confirmed that The Weeknd had joined hands with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson for the upcoming cult drama series.

The Starboy singer will not only co-write the series but also executive produce as well as star in it.

The series will reportedly follow through the plot of a pop star dating a club owner who will turn out to be a cult leader.