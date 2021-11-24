Yasir Hussain pens heartfelt note for wife Iqra Aziz’s birthday

Yasir took to Instagram to wish Iqra with a lengthy note in which he labelled her 'bivi number 1'

Yasir Hussain is making sure to pamper his wife Iqra Aziz on her 24th birthday with heartfelt notes and homemade meals!

The actor took to Instagram to wish Iqra a happy birthday with a lengthy note in which he labelled her “bivi number 1 (No. 1 wife)”.

“I love you kehny ki zaroorat nahi hai kyon k mohabbat ki nishani Kabir Hussain hamary sath hai (Mashallah) (I don’t need to say I love you because the proof of our love, Kabir Hussain, is with us),” wrote Yasir, referencing their four-month-old son, Kabir.

He went on to say, “From the proposal to our wedding, I’ve remained bold and you, beautiful. If life remains as it is now, I’ll be really happy.”



Yasir even joked about Iqra’s perpetual youth, saying that she seems to get younger each year on her birthday. “It really is a curious case of Iqra Aziz Hussain,” he said.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor also got to work in the kitchen, preparing a special prawn dish for Iqra. Have a look!



