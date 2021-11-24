BTS' 'Boy With Luv' music video achieves another milestone, find out

BTS’s much-loved Boy With Luv music video surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube becoming the fastest Korean boy band to hit the milestone.

The world-famous K-pop band released official video of the up-beat song on April 12, 2019.

In a span of two years and seven months, the group set another record for fellow artists on November 24,2021.

Previously, the group’s DNA took three years and nine months to achieve 1.3 billion views on the platform.

The only other K-pop artists to ever hit the big number on views counter are Blackpink with their songs, Kill this Love, DDU-DU-DDU-DU and PSY with his songs Gangnam Style and Gentleman.

Meanwhile, the seven-member-band has also earned a massive nod as it manage to grab Grammy nominations with its super-hit song Butter for 2022 Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

