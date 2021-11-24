Scarlett Johansson’s doppelganger says the resemblance makes her cry

TikTok star Ekaterina Shumskaya, dubbed the Russian Scarlett Johansson, says she wants ‘her own life’ and that her resemblance to the Black Widow star ‘makes her cry’.
Despite racking up 10.2 million followers on TikTok thanks to her eerie likeness to Johansson, Shumskaya told Caters News, “There are people on the internet who confuse me with Scarlett, but I’m not pretending to be her."
"We just look alike," she insisted.
The 24-year-old also recalled dressing up like the Marvel star to the Moscow premiere of Black Widow, where she says she cried because of her anonymity.
Now, she says, “I want to live my own life, not Scarlett’s.”
Shumskaya is known for dressing up like Johansson on the popular video-sharing app; she gained followers after cosplaying the Marvel star under the popular Russian hashtag #whodoilooklike.
