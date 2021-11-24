WWE superstar Seth Rollins attacked during live show

Seth Rollins was attacked by a man during a live show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday

Seth Rollins, former WWE champion, was attacked by a man during Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Monday, reported People.

A 24-year-old fan named Elisa Spencer reportedly left his seating section and jumped a barricade before tackling Rollins.

Videos of the incident have also started doing the rounds on social media, with one showing Spencer running up to Rollins, who reacted immediately and put him in a headlock before WWE staff broke them apart.

According to the New York Police Department, Spencer has been taken into custody and charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and culture affairs.

WWE has also shared a statemen since, telling People, “WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."