Taylor Swift sends Google searches for red lipstick soaring with new album

Swift's version of her 2012 album Red has caused Google searches for red lipstick and red scarves to spike

Taylor Swift is not just dominating music charts with Red (Taylor’s Version) but also Google search trends, according to a new report released by WWD.

The 31-year-old singer’s re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red caused Google searches for red lipstick and red scarves to spike dramatically.

According to the report, searches for ‘what red lipstick does Taylor Swift wear’ saw an 800 percent spike after Swift dropped the album cover in which she’s seen rocking a red lip.

Searches for ‘Taylor Swift red scarf meaning’ also jumped by 1,400 percent in the wake of the All Too Well short film release, a song that heavily mentions the red scarf that Swift apparently left at her ex-boyfriend’s house at the time.

Searches for Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink, who star in the short film, also reached an all-time high this month.

Swift released Red (Taylor's Version), a re-recorded version of her fourth studio album, on November 12.