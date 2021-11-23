 
Tuesday November 23, 2021
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close bond to Princess Eugenie annoys senior royals?

Royal family 'nervous about anything getting out to Harry and Meghan', according to expert

By Web Desk
November 23, 2021
Royal family is reportedly 'nervous about anything getting out to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle amid their high profile interviews, according to a royal commentator.

Harry and Meghan's relationship with Princess Eugenie may "ring alarm bells" at the Palace, claims  the  royal expert.

During her recent appearance on the Ellen show, the Duchess of Sussex  shared story about a time she and her hubby  enjoyed a Halloween party with Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

Neil Sean, a royal commentator, says this will have worried the Royal Family who are "very nervous about anything getting out to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry".

The royal commentator shared his knowledge on the current situation, saying: "As we know, Meghan then decided to describe her friendship with Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, which goes back quite a long way, seemingly. But that really did trigger some alarm bells for senior members of the British monarchy over here."