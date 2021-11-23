Jennifer Aniston sheds lights on one of her 'hardest jobs'

Jennifer Aniston, who has irked some of her die-hard fans with intimate shower scene in the final episode of her hit show, had already spoken about the toughest role.

The 52-year-old Friends alum, who plays news presenter Alex Levy in The Morning Show, can be seen ditching her clothes during a hard-hitting emotional scene that somehow left fans diveded.

The award-winning actress, while shading lights on her role in the show, previously told a media outlet: "It’s one of the hardest jobs I’ve had. I knew I was up to the task, but then there was the excavation of all the emotions in order to create this world for this woman. All of her lifelines are falling away. I would walk out of some of those scenes feeling like a manhole cover just came off my back.”



Aniston retreats to a bathroom so her character can have a mental escape in the season two finale. She totally indulged into the scene in the final episode of The Morning Show.

Some of her fans were amazed to see their beloved actress in that scene and shared their reaction to social media, expressed their anger via emojis. While lots of others praised the actress for her performance throughout the show.