Princess Charlene receiving 'specialised' care outside Monaco: source

A source close to the palace says Princess Charlene is receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue

Princess Charlene of Monaco, the wife of Prince Albert II, is receiving specialised treatment for extreme fatigue at a confidential location outside the principality, a source close to the palace told AFP on Tuesday.

The source, who asked not to be named, confirmed that Charlene was no longer in Monaco after returning to her family earlier in November following months away in South Africa.



Her absence from Monaco's annual national day last week, the biggest annual event in the palace calendar, had fuelled new speculation about the state of the couple's marriage and also new concern over her health.

"Princess Charlene has been away from Monaco for a little while. She has been admitted to a specialised establishment following great fatigue linked to her weakness," the source said, without giving further details.

Prince Albert had himself told People magazine that Charlene, 43, had needed treatment outside of Monaco but did not go into details about the nature of her health problems.

"She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn't face official duties, life in general or even family life," he told the magazine.

Charlene needed surgery in South Africa in September after collapsing as the result of complications stemming from an ear, nose and throat infection

Albert presided over the national day this weekend without Charlene but with their six-year-old twins Gabriella and Jacques both present. - AFP