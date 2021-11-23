Princess Charlene of Monaco reportedly ‘almost died’ in South Africa

According to sources, Monaco’s royal family has been downplaying the seriousness of Charlene's illness

Princess Charlene of Monaco, who recently sparked concerns about her health, reportedly ‘almost died’ during her 10-month long stay in South Africa.

According to Page Six, friends of the princess have expressed concern that Monaco’s royal family has been downplaying the seriousness of her illness.

“It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue. We don’t know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa,” a source exclusively told Page Six.

The same source also alleged that 43-year-old Charlene developed severe sinus and swallowing issues after contracting a serious ear, nose, and throat infection.

“She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight,” said the source.

They also refuted reports of the princess suffering from severe mental health issues.

“She is exhausted by six months of surgeries and an inability to eat properly as a result of it. And she desperately missed her children and her husband while she was stuck in South Africa, because she couldn’t travel home.”

After Charlene’s apparent weight loss in a recent photo sparked online concern earlier, her husband Prince Albert told People that she had been admitted to a treatment facility outside of Monaco.