Ali Bhatt, Ranveer Singh glow in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' BTS photo

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh new photo from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is going viral.

The Gully Boy duo were spotted smiling ear-to-ear with Karan Johar in a picture shared by astrologer Balu Munnangi.

"Vibrant vibrations on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahaani," captioned Balu alongside the photo.

In the photo, fans could spot both Alia and Ranveer dressed up for an outdoor schedule. Alia had donned a pink and black saree and tied her hair up in a bun. Ranveer on the other hand sported a checkered shawl paired with denim jeans. Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar pulled up an over-sized red hoodie.

