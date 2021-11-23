Naveed Shah reveals details about Yasir Hussain, Alizeh Shah dispute

Actor Naveed Raza is dishing out the real reason behind Yasir Nawaz and Alizeh Shah's feud.

Sharing some anecdotes from the sets of Mera Dil Mera Dushman, Naveed revealed that Alizeh Shah had a difficult time acknowledging Yasir Nawaz's seniority.

"I think that no matter how much you work, whether you are famous or not, even if you are very talented, you should never drop the element of seniority and respect," Naveed told host Ahsan Khan.

He continued, "You do not bring your personal issues on set. It's a workplace. Yasir Nawaz is not just our friend, he has a profile. He has worked more than us and everybody recognizes him as an exceptional actor and director."

Detailing the Ehd-e-Wafa star's behaviour on set, Naveed added, "Who gave you the right to not listen to him, change his lines, reject scenes with him. She would tell the makeup man to ask Yasir to move his seat farther during makeup sessions."

"This is disrespect. Even in friendships, your have to respect," he asserted.

Speaking with Ahsan Khan in an earlier interview, Yasir Hussain dubbed Alizeh Shah one of the most difficult co-stars he has worked with. The director revealed that the starlet used to throw tantrums and disrespect him on set.

