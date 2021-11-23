Ali Zafar serenades Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur in Qatar: Watch Video

Singer Ali Zafar is making Bollywood actors Mrunal Thakur and Mourni Roy swoon over his ace singing skills.
The Dhamaka star turned to her Instagram on Monday to share a video of the singer, crooning to his famous track Jhoom for the actor. The trio apparently met over a lunch date in Doha, Qatar.
In the clip shared by the actor on her photo-sharing app, Ali Zafar was seen sporting a while t-shirt paired with a navy blue upper. The star completed his look with a pair of brown-rimmed sunglasses.
Take a look:
