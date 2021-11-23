Vicky Kaushal ex Harleen Sethi’s dance video on Katrina Kaif’s 'Tip Tip' goes viral

Vicky Kaushal ex Harleen’s dance video on Katrina Kaif’s 'Tip Tip' goes viral

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal’s former girlfriend Harleen Sethi has set the internet on fire with her killer dance moves on Katrina Kaif’s freshly-released song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.



Amid Vicky and Katrina’s wedding rumours, the Raazi actor's ex-ladylove turned to Instagram and shared her dance video.

Harleen can be seen dancing her heart out on the song from Katrina’s film Sooryavanshi, which was released on Diwali this year.

She posted her dance video with caption “Everythin that challenges me makes me feel alive!!”

“4 hours of rehearsal+ a totally new form of dance (Belly Dancing is tough & very technical)+ new teacher @sanjanamuthreja who took up this fight to train & teach me this routine in a day= Tip Tip Barsa Paani.”

“P.S: Inspired by bin mausam barsaat in Mumbai,” she concluded with hashtags Tip Tip Barsa Pani and belly dance.

Harleen and Vicky dated for quite some time and parted ways in early 2019.