Prince Harry, William remember Prince Philip in new royal documentary

Prince Harry and William came together to pay tribute to their grandfather in new documentary

A new royal documentary is all set to premiere in the US this December, with members of the royal family, including estranged brothers Prince Harry and William, coming together to pay tribute to the late Prince Philip, reported PEOPLE.

Titled Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, the tribute film features testimonies from Philip’s children as well as his grandchildren about the royal consort’s 99-year life.

A new trailer for the documentary shows Prince William, 39, talking about his grandfather’s life, calling him “the heart of the family”.

“He has always been a huge presence behind everything we've done, really,” he added.

Prince Harry, who has famously been at loggerheads with the royal family in recent times, also paid tribute to Philip, saying, “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. The authenticness of him. He was unapologetically him.”

The film was originally billed to mark Philip’s 100th birthday, however, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021, two months before his 100th birthday.

The documentary first aired in the UK in September.

Watch the trailer here:







