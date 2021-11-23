Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram post Astroworld tragedy

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner returned to social media weeks after Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy, which left over 10 people dead on November 5.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made her return to Instagram to wish model Hailey Bieber on her 25th birthday on Monday.
Kylie took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Hailey with her daughter Stormi to wish her a very happy birthday.
The 24-year-old makeup mogul gushed over Hailey in her post.
She said 'happy birthday @haileybieber. You are such a beautiful person inside and out. We love you lots.'
In the picture, Hailey and Stormi can be seen swimming in the pool, however, it is unclear when the image was taken.
Kylie had last posted on Instagram a day following Astroworld concert incident.
She had shared a statement on behalf of partner Travis Scott over the tragedy.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said the force was "aware of this incident" and that enquiries were "ongoing".
Prince Andrew has come under fire for his ‘mysterious, murky’ spending habits
The ‘chaotic’ reaction of experts to news of Prince Harry dating Meghan Markle has been brought forward
Meghan Markle ‘has started sparking alarm bells within the Palace with her close relationship with Eugenie
Experts analyze the intricate differences that set Prince Harry and Prince William aside in their media dealings
Thomas Markle calls out Meghan Markle’s ‘stupid stunt’ during interview with Ellen DeGeneres