Kylie Jenner returns to Instagram post Astroworld tragedy

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner returned to social media weeks after Travis Scott’s Astroworld tragedy, which left over 10 people dead on November 5.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star made her return to Instagram to wish model Hailey Bieber on her 25th birthday on Monday.

Kylie took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of Hailey with her daughter Stormi to wish her a very happy birthday.

The 24-year-old makeup mogul gushed over Hailey in her post.

She said 'happy birthday @haileybieber. You are such a beautiful person inside and out. We love you lots.'

In the picture, Hailey and Stormi can be seen swimming in the pool, however, it is unclear when the image was taken.

Kylie had last posted on Instagram a day following Astroworld concert incident.

She had shared a statement on behalf of partner Travis Scott over the tragedy.