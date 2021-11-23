‘Don’t Look Up:’ Jennifer Lawrence reveals she was paid less than DiCaprio

Famed Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence is excitedly waiting for the release of her upcoming Netflix film, Don’t Look Up. Speaking about her latest venture, the Hunger Games star opened up about working in the film despite being paid less than her co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Oscar-winning actress, 31, who has been quite vocal about the pay disparities issue between male and female actors in Hollywood, revealed that she isn't upset with her payday for her latest film.

As per Variety reported, the Silver Lining Playbook actress has received top billing for Don't Look Up. However, she has been $25 million for the film, about $5 million less than the Revenant actor was paid.

"Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do. I'm extremely fortunate and happy with my deal," said Lawrence. "But in other situations, what I have seen — and I'm sure other women in the workforce have seen as well — is that it's extremely uncomfortable to inquire about equal pay. And if you do question something that appears unequal, you're told it's not gender disparity but they can't tell you what exactly it is."

Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence in 'Don't Look Up'

The American Hustle actress also told the magazine that she did ask for the billing on the movie to reflect that she was at the top of the call sheet. According to Vanity Fair, her name appears first in the credits before DiCaprio's name.

Earlier, on weekend, Lawrence and DiCaprio, along with movie’s other cast members, including Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill joined fans and media for Q&A about their film before screenings of Adam McKay's end-of-the-world comedy in Los Angeles.



The disaster – comedy Don't Look Up will be released on Netflix on Dec. 24.