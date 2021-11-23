Experts recall ‘moment of chaos’ when Meghan Markle came out as Prince Harry’s partner

Experts recall the chaotic reaction that instigated after news of Meghan Markle’ relationship with Prince Harry broke loose.
This claim's been made by royal commentator Camilla Tominey and during her trip down memory lane she started off by recalling, "I wasn't familiar with her name, I don't think anyone was at the time to be perfectly honest unless they had watched Suits - the legal drama she had been starring in.”
"But that's a cable show, it's kind of a bit niche. We kept it so tight. It was me, my editor, the deputy editor, my news editor who were the only people who knew about the story.”
Before concluding she added, "It didn't appear in any news list until it was on the page ready for production. I was watching my son Harry play football and all hell broke loose around the rest of 'Fleet Street'."
