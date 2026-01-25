Jason Biggs unveils what he learnt from Eugene Levy on 'American Pie'

Jason Biggs recently opened up about learning an important comedy lesson from Eugene Levy on American Pie.

For those unaware, Levy played Noah Levenstein, dad of Biggs’ character Jim Levenstein in the American Pie franchise for nearly 13 years.

American Pie 2 is still considered one of the most memorable films from the late-1990s and early-2000s era of raunchy comedies.

While giving an interview to Parade, Biggs shared, “A lesson that I’ve taken from the American Pie films, and also, most especially, taken from my brilliant costar and second dad, Eugene Levy, is, you know, the ‘Eugene Levy School of Comedy’ is to do your best to ground.”

He went on to admit that what made the franchise a huge success was a sense of reality even in the wildest moments.

“No matter how heightened the circumstances are — in American Pie, obviously, we do some crazy things here in this movie, the whole concept is pretty high and heightened, and there are some shocking moments — but the goal for me always was to try to keep it as restrained, as contained, as grounded in reality as possible where you can, because that allows you to take those chances elsewhere,” Biggs explained.

Before concluding, it is significant to mention that American Pie 2 will mark its 25th anniversary in August of this year.