Yungblud calms fan backlash with sincere apology over controversy

Yungblud has just responded to online backlash after he was pictured alongside Rammstein front man Till Lindemann.

In 2023, several women alleged that Lindemann drugged and recruited them to engage in s**ual activity, claims that the singer’s legal team said were “without exception untrue.”

Later that year, German prosecutors dropped their investigation against him, saying the “evaluation of the available evidence” had not “produced any indications that the accused has carried out sexual acts on women against their will” or drugged them “in order to persuade them to have s*x.”

Both Yungblud and Rammstein played recent tours of Australia, and they met while they had both stopped off in Perth and a photo of them together was posted to Lindemann’s Instagram account. “Absolute pleasure meeting @yungblud in Perth,” he wrote. “Have fun in Mumbai!”

While no criminal charges were filed against Lindemann, the controversy that was created due to the cases significantly affected perceptions him, and fans in the comments urged Yungblud to address it while expressing “disappointment” in him.

In response, he posted an audio statement on social media (via Consequence). “I had no idea,” he said. “Obviously at the minute I’m meeting lots of people every day without fully knowing who they are or what they’re about. And I can assure you, if I knew about any allegations, it would have been a completely different story. You all know what I stand for, always. I’ll be more aware of it in the future.”