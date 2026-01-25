Photo: Andrew McCarthy reflects on iconic character: 'My favorite'

Andrew McCarthy has opened up about his St. Elmo's Fire character.

As fans will know, St. Elmo’s Fire starred McCarthy alongside Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson, and went on to become a defining film of the Brat Pack era.

In a new conversation with PEOPLE Magazine, Andrew McCarthy revealed that his role in the iconic 1985 film St. Elmo's Fire remains especially close to his heart, and called it his “favorite” character from his early career.

Reflecting on the coming-of-age classic, McCarthy said, “I loved doing that movie,” recalling the experience with clear affection decades later.

The actor went on to discuss playing Kevin Dolenz, the young, cynical journalist at the center of the film, explaining why the character stood out to him during that formative period of his career.

“It was my favorite character I played when I was a kid,” McCarthy shared.

He also fondly remembered the camaraderie on set and some of the film's most memorable moments, adding, “It was great hanging out with everybody and everything."

"I loved playing the bongo drum scene. I thought that was really fun,” he concluded.