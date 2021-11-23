Jennifer Lawrence details emotions from ‘terrifying’ near-death experience

Jennifer Lawrence recently got candid about the terrifying near death experience she encountered where she feared she’d ‘never make it back alive’ after her private flight incurred double engine failure.

The actor got candid about it all while speaking to Vanity Fair for the December cover story.

There she started off by saying, “My skeleton was all that was left in the seat” and felt that “I deserved to die.”

The flight itself was on route to New York City from Louiseville back in 2017 but the pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Buffalo once the plane suffered double engine failure’.

Lawrence was just one of two people aboard that flight and she went on to tell the outlet, I just felt guilty.”

“Everybody was going to be so bummed. And, oh, God, [my dog] Pippi was on my lap, that was the worst part. Here’s this little thing who didn’t ask to be a part of any of this.”

“I started praying. Not to the specific God I grew up with, because he was terrifying and a very judgmental guy. But I thought, Oh, my God, maybe we’ll survive this? I’ll be a burn victim, this will be painful, but maybe we’ll live.”

The emergency landing at the time was rather ‘jumpy’ and once she got out unscathed, Lawrence boarded another plane “anesthetized thanks to a very large pill and several mini bottles of rum.”

“It made me a lot weaker,” after all “what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. Flying is horrific and I have to do it all the time.”