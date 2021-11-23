Camila Cabello weighs in on ‘unstable’ mental health concerns

Singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently tugged at heartstrings by laying bare her ‘unbearable’ emotions during the start of the pandemic.
The singer tugged at heartstrings while speaking to Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk.
There the Cuban Mexican songwriter explained the toll her anxiety took and was also quoted saying, "Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off."
The sneak peek into her interview also included a candid admission where the singer highlighted how, "I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career.:
“Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it."
"I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard.”
Before concluding she also added, “And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me."
Teefey expressed gratitude for her life despite facing hate for weight gain
Asghari re-posted a screenshot of a Variety article and fans think he was targeting Timberlake
Human rights groups have urged the performers to speak out against human rights issues in the kingdom
Kris Jenner is ecstatic for her daughter, said a source
A dear family member of Princess Eugenie died days before the christening of her son August
Mike Tindall revealed if he's willing to renew his vows with Zara Tindall after 10 years of marriage