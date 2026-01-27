Bella Hadid's Texas love story with Adan Banuelos comes to an end

Bella Hadid, beau Adan Banuelos silently part ways

Bella Hadid and her boyfriend Adan Banuelos have reportedly called it quits.

The 29-year-old Victoria's Secret model and her boyfriend of two years quietly ended their relationship, as reported by Entertainment Tonight on January 26.

Following the split, Bella, as shared by a source is is "doing her best to stay positive and distract herself."

"She's been staying busy with work and spending time with close friends," the tattler noted.

The supermodel "is still processing the breakup since it was a very serious relationship."⁠

For those unversed, Bella and Adan began dating during the fall of 2023 after her split from art director Marc Kalman.

They were first speculated of a romance after they were spotted together in Fort Worth, Texas, in October 2023, via TMZ.

Bella told British Vogue in 2025 that they first met at a horse show in Texas after she relocated to Texas.

She last appeared with Adan at a Dallas event for her perfume brand Orebella.

The Mexican-American equestrian posted a rare post about their relationship to mark their anniversary and Bella's birthday on October 9.

"October’s become a special month. It’s the month God sent you. Even with all the chaos and ugliness, He gave us something pure and beautiful. Love you, baby. I’ll keep reminding you every day just how much," he wrote in the caption at the time.