Kajol takes pride in husband Ajay Devgn’s work: ‘ Keep Rocking’

Actress Kajol penned a loving note for her husband Ajay Devgn praising his work ethics as he clocked 30 years in the industry.



His debut film Phool Aur Kaante became a super hit which earned him the title of a 'superstar.'

The Dilwale actress took to her IG handle and penned a loving note for husband along with a picture, “Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking! #hetheman #soproudofyou #workisworship.”





Fans dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Ajay’s journey in the showbiz world had been quite ‘ terrifying’ but he learnt along the way.