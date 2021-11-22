Kris Jenner not a fan of Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson?

Kris Jenner is ecstatic for her daughter, said a source/File footage

The Kardashian clan is happy to see Kim's romance with Pete Davidson blossoming.



According to an insider, Kris Jenner is ecstatic for her daughter. “Kris one hundred percent approves of Kim’s relationship with Pete,” the source says. “She has known Pete for years, trusts him and has even invited him to their Christmas festivities.”

“She’d also love for him to make an appearance on the Kardashians new Hulu series at some point,” the insider added. “Nothing is set in stone but she thinks he is a great fit for the show.”



Apart from the momager, the whole Kardashian-Jenner family is “stoked” for Kim now that she’s “finally found love again after filing for divorce from Kanye,” the source continued. “They haven’t seen her this excited about a guy in a long time.”

Just days after their back-to-back date nights in New York City, a second source confirmed that Kim and Pete were officially dating.

“Sparks flew on the set of Saturday Night Live,” the second insider said. “Kim never expected this. Pete makes her laugh. She has fun with him.”