Shahnazwaz Sahani receives his debut cap from Sarfaraz Ahmed.

DHAKA: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final match of the Twenty20 series against Pakistan in Dhaka on Monday.



Pakistan, who reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup earlier this month, lead the series 2-0 after cruising to victory by four wickets and eight wickets respectively.

The visitors brought in Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir and Shahnawaz Dahani in four changes from Saturday´s second match.

Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi were the players to make way.

Hosts Bangladesh made three changes with Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam and Nasum Ahmed coming in for Saif Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Shamim Hossain, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani

Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)