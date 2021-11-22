Selena Gomez’s mom recounts battle with double pneumonia

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, says she was given 'days to live' after contracting double pneumonia

Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, opened up about her battle with an almost-fatal case of double pneumonia over the weekend.

Teefey, 45, turned to Instagram to share the harrowing ordeal with pictures of herself in the hospital, saying that she was told she had “days to live” at the time.

“I had miracle doctors and love from my family and friends to keep me going. I fought. The doctors fought and I was one of the few who made it out,” she added.

Teefey’s post comes after body-shaming trolls started commenting on her weight in pictures for a recent cover shoot for the magazine Entrepreneur.





“I gained 60lbs plus inflammation from the infection,” she said, adding that she “had zero business to be at a photo shoot.”

Despite the health scare and the “personal attacks”, Teefey concluded her message on a happy note, writing, “I’m healthy and I will work on myself at my pace.”

“It’s a miracle I am here and could careless if that means I’m a 16 instead of an 8. Much love to everyone,” she added.