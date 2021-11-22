‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star Freida Pinto welcomes first child

Freida Pinto welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Cory Tran over the weekend

Congratulations are in order for Freida Pinto who welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Cory Tran over the weekend.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor shared the happy news on Instagram on Sunday, posting photos of her husband Tran and herself with their newborn, Rumi-Ray, on occasion of Tran’s birthday.





“I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy,” wrote Pinto alongside a photo of Rumi-Ray sleeping on his father’s chest.

“It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!” she added.

Tran also posted identical photos on his own Instagram, calling his son the “best birthday gift you could ever ask for.”





“Thank you for our sweet boy. I'm in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior,” he continued.