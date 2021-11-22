Experts unearthed Princess Diana’s heartbroken dig against Kensington Palace life

File Footage

The admission was made by Princess Diana herself over a lunch with broadcaster Jeremy Paxman.



While recalling their chats in a 2019 Channel 5 documentary titled Paxman on the Queen’s Children, he revealed Diana considered royal life ‘unbearable’.

He started by saying, “We talked about our children and she said William often told her that he didn’t really want to be king, and then Harry would say, ‘If you don’t want the job I’ll have it!’.”

During the course of the documentary, Ms Paxman also described Princess Diana as being “pretty lonely” and added, “She said, ‘It’s not a prison at all, Jeremy.”

To her, it felt “More like an upmarket Coronation Street. As we go out, you will see all the curtains twitching.’”