Fully list of winners for 2021 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards (AMAs) have just released their full list of winners for the 2021 awards and social media is already ablaze with fan chatter and celebrations.

The list this year has a lot of strong contenders with artists like The Weeknd bagging over six nominations, including the title of Artist of the Year.





Check it out below:





FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B – “Up”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - WINNER

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”









COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior – “Mood”

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More” - WINNER

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – “Peaches”





FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP

Drake

Ed Sheeran - WINNER

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd





FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift - WINNER





FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan - WINNER

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen









FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood - WINNER

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert





FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO / GROUP

Dan + Shay - WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band





FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM

“Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton

“Goldmine” - Gabby Barrett - WINNER

“Hey World” - Lee Brice

“Born Here Live Here Die Here” - Luke Bryan

“Dangerous: The Double Album” - Morgan Wallen