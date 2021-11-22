Fully list of winners for 2021 American Music Awards

The American Music Awards (AMAs) have just released their full list of winners for the 2021 awards and social media is already ablaze with fan chatter and celebrations.
The list this year has a lot of strong contenders with artists like The Weeknd bagging over six nominations, including the title of Artist of the Year.
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) – “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B – “Up”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - WINNER
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
The Weeknd – “Save Your Tears”
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior – “Mood”
Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez – “Dakiti”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Doja Cat featuring SZA – “Kiss Me More” - WINNER
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – “Peaches”
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP
Drake
Ed Sheeran - WINNER
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift - WINNER
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan - WINNER
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood - WINNER
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO / GROUP
Dan + Shay - WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
“Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton
“Goldmine” - Gabby Barrett - WINNER
“Hey World” - Lee Brice
“Born Here Live Here Die Here” - Luke Bryan
“Dangerous: The Double Album” - Morgan Wallen
