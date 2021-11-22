Bridgerton show runners tease upcoming season: ‘Words cannot describe’

The showrunners for Bridgerton recently turned to social media to tease the upcoming release of season 2 after wrapping up the shoot.

For those unversed, this upcoming season will focus on the life of Lord Anthony Bridgerton who is trying to find love with Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma.



The news was announced over on Twitter by its creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen.

He even posted a commemorative picture to go along with the announcement and included actress Ashley, Bailey and Dusen himself.

It included a caption that read, “That’s a wrap on Season Two! So proud of this cast and crew who brought their A-games to work each and every day in this very challenging year.”

“And these two in this photo with me right here. Words are not enough. Coming in [fire emoji] in 2022. #Bridgerton #SeasonTwo #BuckleUp”.

Check it out below:



