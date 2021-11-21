Meghan Markle's father reacts to her latest interview

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markel has demanded that his daughter be stripped of her royal title.
He was reacting to the Duchess of Sussex's latest appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".
Thomas Markle called for Duchess of Sussex to be stripped of her title as he branded her latest TV interview a 'stupid stunt' which embarrasses her and the royal family.
He said he was left feeling 'embarrassed' after watching his daughter earlier this week in the former actress' first major TV interview since her Oprah tell-all interview.
'She made a complete fool of herself and should lose her title. I love my daughter but her performance was ridiculous.'
