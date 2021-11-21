Hailey Baldwin touches upon her ' challenging' relationship with Justin Bieber





Hailey Bieber opened up about her marriage with Justin Bieber in latest interaction.



The couple found love and tied the knot at a very young age and since then have impressed fans with their bond.

In an interview with host Yvonne Orji, at Ellen’s show, the model said, "I’m newly married. I got married quickly. I’m still taking it a day at a time and I’m still learning a lot."

She further added , "Having the time to be on your own and having the experience to be single and just, like, travel and having had that time I think was the most important thing. That was the biggest thing for me was that I had my own life experience before I joined my whole entire life with somebody and had my own identity and comfortable in my own skin.”

Hailey has been quite vocal about her relationship and the challenges she faced amid Justin’s sobriety journey.

Despite many ordeals in their marriage the couple managed to keep a straight face during public appearances.