Alia Bhatt amazes with her dance moves at Anushka Rajan's sangeet

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is leaving fans awestruck with her performance at best friend Anushka Ranjan's wedding.
The bride along with husband-to-be Aditya Seal hosted a star-studded sangeet Saturday evening, inviting B-town powerhouses including Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Krystle D’Souza.
However, it was BFF Alia Bhatt's dance moves that really stole the spotlight. The diva danced to a number of songs for the blushing bride but her ethereal performance to Chhalka Chhalka Re was the most loved by the audiences.
Alia, who donned a mint backless lehenga choli for the night, danced along with other bridesmaids for the dance number.
