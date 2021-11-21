Ayesha Omar grabs 'lunch' with turtles in Tanzania: Watch Video

Actor Ayesha Omar is blowing off some steam during Tanzania holiday!

The Bulbulay star, who is currently vacationing in East Africa, turned to her Instagram on Saturday to share a video of herself swimming around with a bunch of turtles in a water body.

"Lunch with these beauties. Seaweed= low in calories, great source of vitamins and minerals.Thank you my beautiful @henna_by_sheikha for making this video. I’m so grateful to have met you," captioned Ayesha alongside her post.

Earlier, Ayesha also shared a thread of photos of herself posing before a sunset.



"Hakuna Matata…This mother of all sunsets, in the #serengeti was pure, unadulterated JOY," wrote the star.

Take a look:



