Geoff Allardice appointed ICC’s full-time CEO

International Cricket Council's CEO Geoff Allardice. Photo: file

After serving in the role for more than eight months on an interim basis, Geoff Allardice Sunday was appointed the permanent chief executive officer (CEO) of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

In a statement, ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said, “I am delighted that Geoff has agreed to take the role of ICC CEO on a permanent basis. He has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

Allardice expressed his satisfaction upon his permanent appointment, extending his gratitude to ICC Chair Greg Barclay, as per a formal announcement released by the ICC.

“It’s a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth," Allardice was quoted as saying.

He said his continued focus will be on "doing the right thing for our sport" and "working closely with Members to deliver long-term success and sustainability".

He extended his thanks to the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and said he was looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.

Allardice, a former first-class cricketer, was the ICC General Manager, Cricket for eight years having previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia.

The ICC chairman said “Geoff has unrivalled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our Members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.”