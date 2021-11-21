Queen Elizabeth to attend great-grandchildren’s baptism despite health scare

The Queen is “keen to attend” the joint baptism of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s sons on Sunday

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth will be attending the baptism of two of her great-grandchildren on Sunday despite recent health scares, reported The Sun.

According to a source close to the Palace, the monarch is “keen to attend” the joint baptism of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s sons August and Lucas, a royal first, at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Berkshire, England.

“She knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It’s set to be a heart-warming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself,” the source told The Sun.

The occasion coincidentally lines up with what would’ve been the 95-year-old Queen’s 74th wedding anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April.

Both August and Lucas have Philip as their middle name as a tribute to their great-grandfather.

The outing will mark the Queen’s first public sighting since she was taken to the hospital in October and ordered to rest.