IFFI 2021: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shradhha Kapoor set stage on fire

The opening ceremony of the 52nd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) went on the floors in Goa on Saturday (Nov. 20). The event was a star-studded affair as it saw some electrifying performances by A-listers from Bollywood.

Superstars including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Shradhha Kapoor took the stage on fire with their energetic and power-packed performances at the opening ceremony.

Pictures from the event have taken the Internet by storm. For the performance, the Sultan actor, 56, donned a black t-shirt, paired with a black jacket and ripped jeans of the same colour. The Bhaijan of Bollywood flaunted some uber-cool dance steps on his super hit songs including Dabangg title track.

Adding more energy and spark to the night, the Gully Boy star delivered a remarkable performance. Winning the audience with his amazing dance moves, the Padmavaat actor showcased his unique fashion sense on the stage as well.

The ABCD starlet Shraddha also impressed the audience with her beauty. She looked all things gorgeous in a blue ensemble as she performed on stage.

Actress Mouni Roy and power couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Dsouza also set the dance stage on fire with their exciting dance performance.

IFFI will feature 148 films from about 73 countries in the International Section. The festival will continue until Nov. 28 and will have about 12 world premieres, about seven international premieres, 26 Asia premieres and about 64 India premieres.