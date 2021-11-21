Fans slam Drake for scheduling concert a month after Astroworld tragedy

Drake is set to headline a concert a month after the Astroworld tragedy and fans are less than thrilled

Drake is all set to headline a concert in December, just a month after the Astroworld tragedy that left 10 dead and hundreds injured, and fans are less than thrilled.

Shortly after it was announced on Saturday that the One Dance hit-maker will be teaming up with former rival Kanye West for the Free Larry Hoover benefit concert on December 5, fans took to social media to question the decision.

Social media users called the singer/rapper out for choosing to hold a concert so soon after Astroworld, with many suggesting that it may be an attempt to distract from the tragedy itself.

“Drake got cool with Kanye to take attention off his Astroworld involvement,” tweeted one user.

Another fan echoed the same, writing, “Drake agreeing to perform live with Kanye is weird considering Astroworld.”

According to one user, all the new updates from Kanye, his ex Kim Kardashian, and Drake are a ‘distraction’.

“I think if anything is weird, it’s that that these announcements like who Kim is dating and Drake and Kanye performing together are all convenient… Distractions from the $2 billion Astroworld lawsuit.”

Drake has been caught up in the Astroworld fallout alongside founder Travis Scott after he joined Travis for the headlining set at the ill-fated concert.

The two, along with Live Nation and the NRG Stadium, now face lawsuits upwards of $2 billion.