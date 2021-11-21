Sam Asghari thanks fiancé Britney Spears for helping put acting career ‘on the map’

Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari recently issued a statement of thanks to the singer for helping make his acting debut possible and for “putting it on the map.”

Asghari weighed in on it all during the premiere night of House Of Gucci and added, “I am so happy for her and I’ve been a backbone for her as much as I could, but this is all on her.”

During the course of his interview at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Asghari added, “She’s been a rock.”

“She inspires me. She loves her fans. So you know, all the fans and her effort, kind of make this become, you know, possible. So I’m happy for her.”