BTS shares candid snaps alongside Lizzo in LA: ‘We finally met!’

The boys from BTS V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope recently shared their official photographs alongside American singer and songwriter Lizzo.
The photographs were taken during Harry Styles' Love On Tour show in Los Angeles and showcase the group posing with peace signs from atop a viewing balcony.
People reports BTS, Lizzo and SZA even danced and sang along to the lyrics in front of thrilled fans.
The caption atop their post read We met @lizzo.”
Even Lizzo shared the same photographs from the event but captioned the boys as ‘my besties’.
