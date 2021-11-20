Johnny Depp, Amber Heard's legal battle to be showcased in new documentary

American actor Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's tumultuous end of marriage will be detailed in a two-part documentary.

The film, which is titled Johnny vs. Amber will reportedly shed light on both the estranged lovers' perspectives about their marriage and legal battles that followed.

The film will be produced by Optomen and will premiere on streaming service Discovery+.

"Through the tapes, home videos and text messages shown in court, these films give viewers a rare and important insight into a marriage that went tragically wrong, and to better understand the hugely important issue of domestic violence," says executive producer Nick Hornby.

Depp and Heard have been subject to a legal battle through various lawsuits since she filed for divorce in May 2016 after just 15 months of marriage.