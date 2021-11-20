Kim Kardashian intends for Pete Davidson relationship to stay ‘low-key’: Insider

Insiders close to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson recently stepped forward with some insights into their plans.

A source close to the couple spoke of their future plans to Page Six and went on to explain that they “want to keep it as private and low-key as possible.”

At the moment, “They’re still getting to know each other, and want as little pressure as possible.” Hence “They’re trying to keep it under wraps.”

All of these precautions are being observed in light of the fact that, even though “They’re dating. There’s no formal title. They’re dating and getting to know each other — still figuring it out.”

While spilling some insights into Davidson’s personality, the insider also explained, “He’s so funny and is a really good person. All of the friends love him. He’s the sweetest person.”