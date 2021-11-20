Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes’ romance ‘completely fizzled out’: Insider

Sources close to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have finally come forward to reveal the real reason their ‘romance just fizzled out’.

The insider got candid about it all during their interview with People magazine.

There they began by explaining that while the duo’s bond goes back two years, they simply couldn’t stand the test of time.

"It just wasn't a relationship that can move forward at this point," the insider elaborated. "It seems the romance just fizzled."

This admission comes just a few hours after Shawn turned to Instagram Stories with his announcement.

Another separate insider even stepped up with a claim to E News that Shawn was the instigator of the entire conversation. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent, and they decided they are better off being friends.”

According to the source, “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy. She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

“Despite the difficult time, Camila and Shawn are 'still in communication and want to be friends,' and the insider added that it 'was not a bad breakup at all.”