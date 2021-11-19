Scarlett Johansson to win hearts of fans as a producer for upcoming Marvel movie

Scarlett Johansson, who recently settled her lawsuit with Disney following a dispute over Black Widow’s streaming release, is all set to win hearts of her fans as a producer for upcoming Marvel projects.



The Black Widow's actress is reportedly working on ‘top secret’ project with Marvel boss Kevin Feige.



It comes just weeks after the Natasha Romanoff actress settled her lawsuit with Disney following a dispute over Black Widow’s streaming release.

Scarlett Johansson was honoured as the 35th recipient of the American Cinematheque Award this week.

Feige noted that Johansson, who became the first Marvel actor to exec produce one of the studio’s movies with Black Widow, will also serve on the upcoming project as a producer.

“Scarlett has lent her talent and star power to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade. That she’s chosen to play a key part in it for so many years, I am extremely grateful for,” the MCU producer said. “Working with [her] has truly been one of the most memorable and rewarding collaborations of my career.”

