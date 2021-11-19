Dua Lipa reacts to Adele's new album

Dua Lipa was among thousands of people who took to social media to react to Adele's new album.
Taking to Instagram, Dua shared a screenshot of her mobile phone's screen.
The "Levitating" singer's post showed that she was listening to "I Drink Wine", which is part of Adele's new album.
British singer Adele on Friday released her highly anticipated music album, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.
The album titled "30" is the fourth studio album by the singer, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.
Kourtney Kardashian fired back at trolls criticizing her for not spending enough time with her kids
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen out and about in Palm Springs holding hands
Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a glimpse into his old days as he shared a major throwback photograph
Bilal Abbas Khan opens up on his experience filming in the showbiz industry
Kangana Ranaut expressed disappointment as Indian government decided to repeal the three farm laws
Adele officially released her much-awaited album '30' on Friday