November 19, 2021
Dua Lipa reacts to Adele's new album

Adele's new album "30" is out now

By Web Desk
November 19, 2021
 
Dua Lipa was among thousands of people who took to social media to react to Adele's new album.

Taking to Instagram, Dua shared a screenshot of her mobile phone's screen.

The "Levitating" singer's post showed that she was listening to "I Drink Wine", which is part of Adele's new album.

British singer Adele on Friday released her highly anticipated music album, winning over critics and fans alike with the record she said she made to explain her divorce to her young son.


The album titled "30" is the fourth studio album by the singer, whose chart-topping ballads about break-ups, regrets and nostalgia have made her one of the most successful singer-songwriters of all time.